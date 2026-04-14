Primark launches mobile app in Northern Ireland

PRIMARK has launched its mobile app in Northern Ireland for the very first time – giving customers better access to their in-store favourites.

Launched this month, the app allows shoppers to check stock, store times and what’s in store and make use of a handy store locator too.

“We know our customers expect great value and an effortless shopping experience, wherever they are,” Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, said this week.

“Our new app puts exactly that in the palm of their hand, from personalised updates on the latest trends to faster, more convenient ways to browse.”

He added: “This is just the next step in bringing everyday value to our shoppers in Northern Ireland in a way that’s simple, seamless and built around their needs.”

The app launch follows those previously released by the Irish-founded fashion chain in Ireland and Italy.

“Following the successful launch of our app in ROI and Italy, we’re excited to bring an even smarter, more connected shopping experience to the UK,” Matt Houston, Chief Customer & Digital Officer at Primark, said.

“Customers are increasingly turning to digital tools that make shopping easier and more rewarding, and we’re confident that our app will deliver an intuitive, personalised experience that’s been carefully designed to help them get the most out of every Primark visit,” he added.

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