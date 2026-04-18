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A tale of two cities — the reality we live in and the fiction we’re sold
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A tale of two cities — the reality we live in and the fiction we’re sold

I WAS in London recently.

It’s an Irish city for us in lots of ways, isn’t it? So many Irish there in the past, so many Irish there now — the city has definitely been shaped by that Irish input.

In reality, in fact, it’s an everywhere city. It is a city of the entire world. As usual — as every time I go there — I loved it and I was exhausted by it...

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