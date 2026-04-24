Northern Ireland’s quiet identity crisis

NORTHERN Ireland, where I live, has an identity problem.

Essentially it’s this. Few people who live here actually identify as Northern Irish. Many prefer to say simply that they are Irish and others that they are British. Each sees this region as a subsidiary of a real larger nation of which it should be - though isn’t - an indisputably integral part.

Actually we are north eastern Ireland...

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today