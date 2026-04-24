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Northern Ireland’s quiet identity crisis
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Northern Ireland’s quiet identity crisis

NORTHERN Ireland, where I live, has an identity problem.

Essentially it’s this. Few people who live here actually identify as Northern Irish. Many prefer to say simply that they are Irish and others that they are British. Each sees this region as a subsidiary of a real larger nation of which it should be - though isn’t - an indisputably integral part.

Actually we are north eastern Ireland...

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