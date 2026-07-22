The homecoming many thought they'd never make

FOR thousands of Irish people who left to build a life in Britain, the pull of Ireland never truly fades, but for some older emigrants in London, returning home is no longer as simple as booking a flight.

That is where the Kerry Emigrant Support Group steps in.

Founded in 1992, the charity has spent over 30 years supporting Irish emigrants, especially with their annual Homecoming Trip.

This brings around 30 older people from Britain back to Ireland each spring.

Applications are open for the March 2027 trip, allowing many the opportunity of being back for the first time in decades.

Margaret Kiely, who coordinates the London side of the charity, said her heritage inspired her to become involved.

"I'm London Irish, I was born here," she said. "I joined because my parents are Irish, my husband was Irish, and I've always been proud of my roots."

After volunteering at the London Irish Centre nearly a decade ago, Margaret took on responsibility for organising the London side of the Homecoming Trip after Covid.

The group was founded in 1992 by John Martin O'Carroll, John Fox and John Burke.

"They started by bringing a coach over to Kilburn and going round the pubs and the high road and asking, 'Do you want a trip home?' and to be down to Quex Road in the morning," she said.

While the accommodation in the early days was quite basic, the charity has grown a lot over the years but still relies on volunteers and donations rather than government funding.

Nowadays volunteers in both Kerry and London work together to organise every aspect of the trip.

The four-day visit includes a coach that takes them to places like Muckross House in Killarney and Rockhill Community Hall in Limerick.

"They put on a day where the local village bakes cakes and pies, and they bring in a group of about ten young musicians to entertain the group," Margaret said.

"We've had a man who hadn't been back for over 30 years," she said.

"When we were on the coach in Kerry, he said, 'Oh, look at all the colours of the houses. I left a little farm, and I feel like I've come back to a city.'"

For many people, years of isolation mean the journey is about far more than sightseeing.

"Over the years we've had quite a few vulnerable people, who are isolated or lonely," she said.

"A lot of the people who should apply don't because of pride. They don't want to be seen as taking charity."

The group's committee considers each application individually.

Applicants should be aged 55 or over, should not have visited Ireland for at least five years, and require financial or practical assistance.

Last year, the group received 68 applications for just 30 places.

The emotional impact of the trip often stays with Margaret long after the visitors have returned to London.

"After the trip ended one man said to me, 'The one thing I'm going to dread when we go back is going to Iceland and buying meals for one,'" she said.

"It's so sad, but it leaves you thinking, 'Gosh, we are doing some good."

The charity also has two volunteer nurses who stay with the group throughout the entire visit, in case of a medical emergency.

For some, the Homecoming Trip becomes the first step towards returning to Ireland permanently.

The Kerry Emigrant Support Group also helps people who are considering relocating by offering guidance, mainly through its housing association in Kerry.

Margaret says the best reward for the volunteers is seeing people reconnect with the place they have always considered home.

"Some people, their families are gone, or they can't afford it. To give people that opportunity to go back to their homeland, even if it is just for four days, is something they'll have forever."

The Homecoming Trip means the world to the people who have taken part, but it would struggle to continue if it weren’t for donations. If you wish to help, you can find them: here

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