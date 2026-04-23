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Daniel O’Donnell gives fans an impromptu concert while opening fashion exhibition
Culture

Daniel O’Donnell gives fans an impromptu concert while opening fashion exhibition

SINGER Daniel O’Donnell pleased fans this week by giving them an impromptu performance while opening a fashion exhibition in Co. Kildare.

The Donegal native and his wife Majella were in Newbridge to open the exhibit which is based on their lives both on and off the stage.

Daniel O'Donnell sings for his fans after opening his and Majella's fashion exhibition at the Museum of Style in Newbridge Silverware (Pics: RollingNews.ie)

They officially launched Daniel & Majella O'Donnell - Music, Style and Memories at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware yesterday.

It showcases a collection of stage costumes and personal memorabilia from both of their lives, including the outfits they wore to their wedding in November 2002 at St Mary’s Church in Cionn Caslach.

Majella’s wedding dress, along with her tiara, and Daniel’s three-piece suit and wedding shoes form part of the display at the museum, which is filled with outfits from many stage and screen stars from over the years.

Following the exhibition launch the O’Donnells performed at the Silver Restaurant for the scores of fans who had turned out to see them.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...

Daniel O'Donnell and his and wife Majella pictured at the event

The pair gave delighted fans an impromptu performance during the event

They also took time to talk to their fans...

...and they posed for photos too!

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See More: Daniel O'Donnell, Majella O'Donnell, Newbridge Silverware Museum Of Style Icons

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