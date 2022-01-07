Irish Ambassador commends Wigmore Hall’s John Gilhooly on CBE award in New Year Honours
Culture

Irish Ambassador commends Wigmore Hall’s John Gilhooly on CBE award in New Year Honours

Wigmore Hall Director John Gilhooly (PIC: Kaupo Kikkas)

JOHN GILHOOLY, the Limerick-Born Artistic and Executive Director of London’s prestigious classical music venue Wigmore Hall, was awarded a CBE this month.

The 48-year-old, who oversees what is the home of UK’s largest classical music concert programme, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in recognition of his services to music in the 2022 New Year Honours.

He was previously awarded an OBE in the Queen’s 2013 birthday honours.

Commending the Irishman achievement’s Adrian O’Neill, The Irish Ambassador to Britain, said: “As Artistic and Executive Director of the prestigious Wigmore Hall for the past 16 years, John Gilhooly has made an immense contribution to the celebration, promotion and development of classical music.”

He added: “This honour conferred on him by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is an apt and richly deserved recognition of that distinguished record of service, which has benefitted singers, musicians and music lovers across these islands and for which I warmly congratulate John.”

Wigmore Hall Director John Gilhooly (PIC: Kaupo Kikkas)

Aubrey Adams OBE, Chairman of the Wigmore Hall Trust said: ‘I am delighted that John has been recognised for his contribution to the cultural life of this country, particularly his display of leadership, resilience and resourcefulness in bringing music to the nation under tremendously challenging circumstances over the past two years.

“The honour is also a testament to his great voluntary work outside his role at Wigmore Hall in helping many charities and organisations.’

Born in Limerick, Mr Gilhooly read History and Political Science at University College Dublin and studied singing under the late Veronica Dunne.

He became Director of Wigmore Hall in 2005, at age 32, making him the youngest director of any of the world’s leading concert halls.

Currently staging more than 500 concerts and events each year, Wigmore Hall is home to UK’s largest classical music concert programme.

Mr Gilhooly is also Chairman of the Royal Philharmonic Society, one of the oldest music societies in the world.

See More: Irish Ambassador Adrian O'Neil;, John Gilhooly, New Year's Honours, Wigmore Hall

Related

VICTIMS' VOICES: New book offers unique insight to the lives destroyed by the Troubles
Culture 1 day ago

VICTIMS' VOICES: New book offers unique insight to the lives destroyed by the Troubles

By: Ken Wharton

Four Irish artists have helped change the face of Heinz baked beans
Business 3 days ago

Four Irish artists have helped change the face of Heinz baked beans

By: Fiona Audley

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing
Culture 6 days ago

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future
Sport 3 minutes ago

Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Novak Djokovic's father claims Australia are trying to humiliate his son
Sport 1 hour ago

Novak Djokovic's father claims Australia are trying to humiliate his son

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Titanic's 'Irish little boy' reveals how much he still makes from the film more than 20 years on
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Titanic's 'Irish little boy' reveals how much he still makes from the film more than 20 years on

By: Irish Post

Paul O'Connell has refuted Munster links to top job
Sport 2 hours ago

Paul O'Connell has refuted Munster links to top job

By: Conor O'Donoghue

QUIZ: Which Derry Girls character are you?
Entertainment 2 hours ago

QUIZ: Which Derry Girls character are you?

By: Irish Post