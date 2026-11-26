ELECTRONIC ankle tags are being trailed in Ireland as a tool to monitor prisoners while on temporary release.

Up to 150 offenders can be monitored in the one-year pilot programme which launched this week.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O'Callaghan launched the Electronic Monitoring Pilot Project, which is set to “enhance offender management, support public safety, provide suitable alternatives to custody in appropriate cases, and contribute to addressing pressures on prison capacity” a spokesperson for his department said.

“Electronic monitoring is being used effectively in many jurisdictions, and I have been committed to introducing it here since taking office,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“It will provide greater assurances regarding compliance with restrictions and support the gradual and supervised reintegration into the community in appropriate cases.

“It is not a replacement for custody, but it may assist in freeing up prison capacity in some cases,” he added.

“Public safety is my priority and it will remain at the centre of every decision relating to this project.

“Considerations such as the profile of offender, nature, type and seriousness of the offence will be foremost when assessing suitability for electronic monitoring.

“It does not and will not replace existing supervision or enforcement arrangements. Rather, it will provide an additional layer of oversight alongside measures such as Probation Service supervision and Garda enforcement.”

The first two months of the pilot will focus on tagging suitable individuals on temporary release.

In early 2027 the pilot will extend to be used in certain bail cases.

Some 30 to 50 electronic tags will be in use during the trial, which have the capacity to monitor between 90 and 150 individuals in one year.

“A combination of Radio Frequency (RF) and Global Positioning System (GPS) technologies will be utilised, reflecting technology that is widely used in other jurisdictions,” Minister O’Callaghan explained of the devices being trialled.

“We know that non-custodial penalties, particularly supervised community sanctions can play a significant role in addressing criminality, reducing re-offending and protecting the public,” he added.

The Government allocated €2.1m in its 2026 budget for the project. A further €1.5 million has been allocated to support the management of the service in 2027.

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