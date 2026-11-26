A NEW educational resource has been published in Ireland to help students learn about the Stardust tragedy.

Some 48 young people died when a fire broke out at the Stardust nightclub in Dublin in the early hours of February 14, 1981.

In 2024 the Irish Government issued a state apology to survivors and to the families of the victims.

They further committed to ensure the experiences of those impacted would not be forgotten.

"The Stardust tragedy left an indelible mark on Ireland,” Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton said as she announced the publication of the new educational resource this week.

“Forty-eight young people lost their lives, countless others were forever changed, and communities carried the pain of that night for decades,” she added.

“It is important that future generations understand not only what happened, but also the profound impact it had on families, communities and our country as a whole.

"Following the State apology, my department asked the NCCA to engage directly with representatives of the Stardust families to consider how the education system could respond in a meaningful and lasting way.

“What emerged from that process was a clear view that young people should have the opportunity to learn about the tragedy and the long campaign for truth and justice that followed.”

The resource has been developed with representatives of the victims’ families and has been designed to support teaching and learning in Junior Cycle Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE) and History.

"It was critically important that the voices, experiences and perspectives of the families were at the heart of this work,” Minister Naughton said.

“I want to acknowledge their generosity, commitment and engagement throughout the process,” she added.

“Their contribution has helped ensure that this resource reflects both the human impact of the tragedy and its wider significance in Irish society.”

Minister Naughton explained: "This resource will support students in learning about one of the most significant tragedies in modern Irish history while encouraging reflection on important themes such as citizenship, accountability, justice and civic participation.

“These are important lessons for young people as they seek to understand Ireland's recent past and their role in shaping its future.”

The resource is now available to schools across Ireland.

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