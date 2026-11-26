THERE is progress being made on an ongoing bid to make Irish whiskey exempt from US tariffs it was confirmed this week.

The US has revealed plans to impose new import tariffs following their ‘Section 301’ investigation into trade practices in other nations.

Trade representative Jamieson Greer revealed their new tariff proposals yesterday, outlining 14 economies that are set to be impacted by potential cost increases.

They include China, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, India and the European Union, which could have negative implications for Irish exporters.

Responding to the announcement, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee said the Irish Government is reviewing the US announcement.

“I am in close contact with Commissioner Šefčovič and will discuss these developments with him and fellow trade Ministers at our scheduled Foreign Affairs Council Trade meeting next Monday,” Minister McEntee said.

“We are still examining the details of the announcement, and our initial assessment is that the outcome of the investigation respects the agreement reached between President von der Leyen and President Trump in Turnberry last year,” she added.

“The outcome today does not put any new tariffs in place but are open for further public comment. For now, the current tariff of 10% on goods from the EU remains in place, unless otherwise exempted.”

Minister McEntee further highlighred that the US announcement did confirm Irish whiskey would not be included in any proposed tariff hikes.

“We are still assessing the draft notice published, but it is positive that Irish whiskey is listed in the part II annex which outlines goods not covered by the proposed action,” Minister McEntee said.

“While this is not expected to be effective until the end of January 2027 at the earliest, I welcome this much-anticipated and important development for this key Irish exporting sector.”

She added: “Following the announcement by the US President last September that he would exempt Irish whiskey my officials have been in ongoing and close contact, including this week, with the US Trade Representative’s Office to ensure its implementation.

“According to US trade statistics, estimated calculated duties on US imports of whiskey from Ireland since April 2025 to September 2026 are $24 million.

“The eventual implementation of the exemption for whiskey will therefore deliver significant savings for the sector and an improved competitive position for Irish exporters.”

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