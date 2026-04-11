New World War II drama boasts strong Irish presence

A NEW World War II drama with a strong Irish presence is set to bring one of history’s most pivotal moments to the big screen.

Directed by Anthony Maras, Pressure stars Dublin-born BAFTA winner Andrew Scott as Britain’s chief meteorological officer James Stagg, the man tasked with delivering the forecast that would ultimately shape the timing of the D-Day landings.

He is joined by Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser as Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Tipperary actress Kerry Condon as Captain Kay Summersby, Eisenhower’s trusted aide.

The supporting cast is equally strong, with Damian Lewis taking on the role of Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, and Chris Messina portraying US meteorologist Irvin P. Krick.

Set across the tense 72 hours leading up to D-Day in June 1944, Pressure focuses on the critical — and often overlooked — role of weather forecasting in military strategy.

At the heart of the story is Stagg, who must weigh conflicting data and opinions while under immense pressure from Allied commanders desperate to launch the largest seaborne invasion in history.

According to distributor Studiocanal, the film centres on a high-stakes confrontation between science and command, as Stagg finds himself locked in a battle of wills with senior military figures.

A wrong call could have catastrophic consequences: poor weather would leave troops exposed and vulnerable, while any delay risked alerting German forces to the impending invasion.

Adding to the tension is the memory of a disastrous D-Day rehearsal, which looms over the decision-making process. With time running out, Stagg must rely on his judgement — and the quiet support of Summersby — as Eisenhower awaits the final call.

The screenplay is co-written by Maras and David Haig, adapting Haig’s acclaimed stage play. The film promises a tightly focused, character-driven retelling of a moment when the fate of millions hinged not on firepower, but on a forecast.

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