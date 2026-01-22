Bridget Christie claims latest TV role is ‘like winning the lottery’
Bridget Christie claims latest TV role is ‘like winning the lottery’

BRIDGET CHRSITIE says joining the cast of her latest TV show was like “winning the lottery”.

The comedian, who is an actor and screenwriter, stars in series two of the award-winning sitcom Things You Should Have Done.

Bridget Christie plays counsellor Ruth in the show (Pics: BBC)

In it she plays Ruth, an unhinged grief counsellor who attempts to help lead character Chi, played by show creator Lucia Keskin, who has been forced to fend for herself following the death of her parents.

Things You Should Have Done series two is available now on BBC Iplayer

This week Christie, a second-generation Irish woman, who was born in Gloucester to parents from counties Roscommon and Leitrim, shared her thoughts on the show.

She claims joining the cast felt “like winning the lottery”, before adding that working with Lucia and the team was “indescribable”.

Describing her character, she said: “She’s a vulnerable psychopath who brings an atmosphere of imminent danger.”

Series Two of Things You Should Have Done is available now on BBC IPlayer

