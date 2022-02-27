Colin Farrell reveals son was 'horrified' by Penguin transformation for The Batman

IRISH actor Colin Farrell has revealed his son was 'horrified' seeing him in costume as the Penguin in the new Batman movie.

Images released from the set of The Batman show an unrecognisable Farrell under heavy prosthetics as Oswald Cobblepot, otherwise known as the Penguin.

And speaking to Extra, the Dublin actor revealed his son wasn't a fan of the get-up, which took several hours to put on each day.

"When my kid saw me for the first time, he was utterly horrified," he told Extra.

"I have it on iPhone. He was horrified."

While his son might not have been a fan, Farrell revealed the make-up job was so convincing that he was able to venture out in public in the outfit unrecognised.

Speaking to Collider, he said the first time he donned the costume, he took it to Starbucks for a 'test drive'.

"I went into Starbucks and I ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners," Farrell told Collider.

"I got a couple of stares but only because it's such an imposing look."

The Batman also stars fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who previously worked with Farrell on 2017's The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The titular Caped Crusader is played for the first time by British actor Robert Pattinson.

Matt Reeves directs the movie, which is set for release in Ireland, Britain and the US on March 4, 2022.