Colin Farrell reveals son was 'horrified' by Penguin transformation for The Batman
Entertainment

Colin Farrell reveals son was 'horrified' by Penguin transformation for The Batman

Farrell pictured last October on location of The Batman (Image: Colin McPherson/Getty Images)

IRISH actor Colin Farrell has revealed his son was 'horrified' seeing him in costume as the Penguin in the new Batman movie.

Images released from the set of The Batman show an unrecognisable Farrell under heavy prosthetics as Oswald Cobblepot, otherwise known as the Penguin.

And speaking to Extra, the Dublin actor revealed his son wasn't a fan of the get-up, which took several hours to put on each day.

"When my kid saw me for the first time, he was utterly horrified," he told Extra.

"I have it on iPhone. He was horrified."

While his son might not have been a fan, Farrell revealed the make-up job was so convincing that he was able to venture out in public in the outfit unrecognised.

Speaking to Collider, he said the first time he donned the costume, he took it to Starbucks for a 'test drive'.

"I went into Starbucks and I ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners," Farrell told Collider.

"I got a couple of stares but only because it's such an imposing look."

The Batman also stars fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who previously worked with Farrell on 2017's The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The titular Caped Crusader is played for the first time by British actor Robert Pattinson.

Matt Reeves directs the movie, which is set for release in Ireland, Britain and the US on March 4, 2022.

See More: Colin Farrell, The Batman

Related

WATCH: Colin Farrell unrecognisable as The Penguin in new Batman trailer
Entertainment 4 months ago

WATCH: Colin Farrell unrecognisable as The Penguin in new Batman trailer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Casting Call: Extras wanted for new Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell movie 'The Banshees of Inisherin' filming in Ireland
Entertainment 7 months ago

Casting Call: Extras wanted for new Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell movie 'The Banshees of Inisherin' filming in Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Colin Farrell breaks down in tears while talking about homelessness
News 7 months ago

WATCH: Colin Farrell breaks down in tears while talking about homelessness

By: Harry Brent

Latest

New All Ireland football championship format to be trialed from 2023
Sport 1 day ago

New All Ireland football championship format to be trialed from 2023

By: Connell McHugh

Emerald Airlines’ inaugural flight departs from Donegal to Dublin
News 1 day ago

Emerald Airlines’ inaugural flight departs from Donegal to Dublin

By: Connell McHugh

DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest today
News 1 day ago

DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest today

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald calling for expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald calling for expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

The fascinating history of Irish emigration to Canada
Irish History 1 day ago

The fascinating history of Irish emigration to Canada

By: Irish Post