Conversations with Friends sets release date for May
Entertainment

Conversations with Friends sets release date for May

The series will is the second adaptation by the same crew involved with Normal People.

CONVERSATIONS WITH Friends, the upcoming series adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s novel, will premiere on May 15 on BBC, it has been announced.

The series follows 21-year-old Frances (Alison Oliver), who, after three years, is still best friends with her ex-girlfriend, Bobbi (Sasha Lane). The two are inseparable, but at one of their poetry performances in Dublin, they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer who is taken by them.

The pair begin to hang out with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome actor. Melissa and Bobbi flirt openly with one another, but Nick and Frances begin a serious affair, which tests the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to re-examine her vulnerabilities.

The show sees Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson return to Sally Rooney's source material with co-director Hettie Macdonald, with Dublin company Element Pictures again producing the 12-part series.

It is co-financed by Northern Ireland Screen and will air on RTE at a later date. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

The novel was Rooney’s breakout and was succeeded by Normal People and last year’s Beautiful World, Where Are You.

Conversations with Friends will premiere on BBC Three, Hulu, and RTÉ, with further broadcast details set to be announced in the coming weeks.

BBC also released a trailer for the series, which can be watched below.

 

See More: BBC, Conversations With Friends, Hulu, Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney

Related

Irish EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen dies
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Irish EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen dies

By: Irish Post

Jamie Dornan BBC series 'The Tourist' renewed for second season
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Jamie Dornan BBC series 'The Tourist' renewed for second season

By: Connell McHugh

Third time lucky as Irish author scoops National Short Story Award for 'masterful storytelling'
Entertainment 5 months ago

Third time lucky as Irish author scoops National Short Story Award for 'masterful storytelling'

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ulster's Mike Lowry has signed a new 3-year-deal at the province until 2025
Sport 5 minutes ago

Ulster's Mike Lowry has signed a new 3-year-deal at the province until 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared for Aviva showdown with Connacht after citing is dismissed
Sport 4 hours ago

Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared for Aviva showdown with Connacht after citing is dismissed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend
Sport 6 hours ago

RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin Airport second most stressful airport in Europe, research finds
Travel 6 hours ago

Dublin Airport second most stressful airport in Europe, research finds

By: Connell McHugh

Man (20s) arrested in Sligo following two killings in recent days
News 7 hours ago

Man (20s) arrested in Sligo following two killings in recent days

By: Irish Post