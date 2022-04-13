Conversations with Friends sets release date for May

CONVERSATIONS WITH Friends, the upcoming series adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s novel, will premiere on May 15 on BBC, it has been announced.

The series follows 21-year-old Frances (Alison Oliver), who, after three years, is still best friends with her ex-girlfriend, Bobbi (Sasha Lane). The two are inseparable, but at one of their poetry performances in Dublin, they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer who is taken by them.

The pair begin to hang out with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome actor. Melissa and Bobbi flirt openly with one another, but Nick and Frances begin a serious affair, which tests the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to re-examine her vulnerabilities.

The show sees Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson return to Sally Rooney's source material with co-director Hettie Macdonald, with Dublin company Element Pictures again producing the 12-part series.

It is co-financed by Northern Ireland Screen and will air on RTE at a later date. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

The novel was Rooney’s breakout and was succeeded by Normal People and last year’s Beautiful World, Where Are You.

Conversations with Friends will premiere on BBC Three, Hulu, and RTÉ, with further broadcast details set to be announced in the coming weeks.

BBC also released a trailer for the series, which can be watched below.