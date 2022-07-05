Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth

NORTHERN IRISH radio presenter Dean McCullough has been announced as the co-presenter of a new daytime show on BBC Radio 1 with Vicky Hawkesworth, taking over the slot left by Scott Mills and Chris Stark who announced their departure last week.

From 5 September McCullough and Hawkesworth will present Monday-Thursday, 1pm-3.30pm from Salford, in what is the first weekday programme to move out of London. This makes up part of the BBC's Across The UK plans, announced by the Director General in 2021.

Both Dean (Newtownabbey in Co Armagh) and Vicky (from Bolton) were given their first opportunity to host on the station during the 2020 festive period as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover which provides a springboard for emerging presenters.

From there, Dean permanently joined Radio 1 in September 2021 to host weekends (Friday – Sunday, 10.30am – 1pm) and has quickly proved a huge success amongst listeners. He has brought his infectious energy to weekend mornings and has interviewed stars such as Anne-Marie, Aitch and Tom Grennan.

Vicky currently presents regular shows on BBC Radio Manchester and GAYDIO and has covered a range of shows across Radio 1. She most recently hosted the BBC iPlayer coverage of Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry as well as Radio 1’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Concert.

"I literally don’t know what to say, this is wild," Dean said about the news. "Being given the opportunity to launch a brand new daytime show on Radio 1 with the most talented production team and co-host is a full on dream come true.

"Vicky and I did the Christmas presenter search together in 2020 and I loved her from the second I met her. It’s bittersweet because like so many millions of people I am a huge fan of Scott & Chris. They are hands down the best at doing the radio, ever. I’m really going to miss them on Radio 1 and hope that their brilliant listeners join us for this new chapter in September. I’m so grateful that this is happening, thank you Radio 1 for believing in me.”

Vicky Hawkesworth says:

“In all honesty, I don’t think there are words that can live up to how incredibly excited I am. I am quite literally about to live my dream and I can’t wait to get going.

“I feel extremely honoured to be in this position, Scott and Chris are the best that radio has to offer, a phenomenal team that have kept me laughing and smiling over the years and it’s privilege to follow after them.”

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of BBC Radio 1, said:

"I am so excited for Dean and Vicky. They are both highly engaging presenters who made me laugh so much in their company. They’re a testament to the success of our Christmas Takeover initiative and I’m thrilled it will enable them to bring a smile to the nation on daytime. It is also a very special moment for Radio 1, as it means we’ll be broadcasting from Salford seven days a week which is great.”