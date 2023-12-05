Paul Mescal scoops best supporting actor gong for role in All of Us Strangers
Entertainment

Paul Mescal scoops best supporting actor gong for role in All of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Pic: Searchlight Pictures)

IRISH actor Paul Mescal has added to his ever-growing trophy collection after scooping a best supporting actor gong for his role in the new film All of Us Strangers.

The movie, in which he stars alongside fellow Irishman Andrew Scott, is due to be released in Britain in early 2024 but has already won rave reviews from critics across the globe.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Pic: Searchlight Pictures)

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, it tells the tale of a writer revisiting his past after a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbour.

Due for release in cinemas across Britain in January, it won four gongs at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), including Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Graham Broadbent, Jamie Bell, Andrew Scott, Fiona Shaw, Sarah Harvey and Andrew Haigh win at the British Independent Film Awards on December 03, 2023 in London

Mescal won the Best Supporting Performance award for his role as Harry in the film.

The Kildare native, who hails from Maynooth, first rose to fame in 2020 after appearing in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's book Normal People.

He has since starred in a range of critically acclaimed films, including Aftersun, The Lost Daughter and God’s Creatures.

Paul Mescal won the Best Supporting Performance at the awards ceremony

In April of this year won his first Olivier Award for his performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almedia Theatre.

Set in London, All of Us Strangers focuses on screenwriter, Adam, played by Dubliner Andrew Scott, and what occurs when he develops a relationship with neighbour Harry (Mescal).

Claire Foy and Jamie Bell also star in the film, which is due for cinema release across Britain on January 26.

