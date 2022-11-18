Phoebe Bridgers releases annual Christmas cover featuring vocals from Paul Mescal

AMERICAN INDIE singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of the Handsome Family's So Much Wine for her annual Christmas song cover, with backing vocals being provided by her Irish boyfriend Paul Mescal.

The singer released the melancholic Christmas song on Thursday evening, with all proceeds raised by the song going to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The California organisation is one of the few federally qualified health centres with providers who specialise in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV.

In the song, the Punisher hitmaker sings about the pitfalls of alcoholism during the holidays, in a slowed-down rendition when compared to the original.

The song features vocals from Mescal (who the Guardian recently reported was engaged to Bridgers before clarifying that they are, in fact, not engaged), as well as from Marchall Vore, Harrison Whitford and violin and whistling from Andrew Bird.

The couple are also reportedly purchasing a home in west Cork.

The song is available to stream on all streaming platforms and for purchase on Bandcamp.

Each year, Bridgers releases a cover of a Christmas song, with previous choices being If We Make It Through December, Day After Tomorrow and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

She was nominated for four awards at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021, and is scheduled to embark on a New Zealand and Australian headline tour in early 2023.

She will then support Taylor Swift on some of her dates for her North American Eras Tour in May.

Listen to the track below: