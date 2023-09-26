Popular Irish publican returns to London watering hole

GERRY O’BRIEN, the ever-popular former manager of The Churchill Arms pub in Kensington, will return to the watering hole next month.

The Clare native retired from his role at the pub in 2017, more than 30 years after he first took up the managerial role in 1985.

In the six years that have passed since he moved back to Ireland a book has been written about him, which will be launched at The Churchill Arms next month.

Raising a Glass to The Churchill Arms – The Story of Gerry O’Brien has been written by Tom O’Brien, who is no relation to Gerry.

It will be launched at a day-long event due to be held at the pub on October 18.

Over the course of the day Gerry and Tim will be on hand selling and signing their book.

Both will give speeches at the event.

A charity auction will also take place, with proceeds going to The Special Olympics, The Wooden Spoon Society and The Battle of Britain Memorial Fund.

The event takes place at The Churchill Arms, Kensington on October 18 from 11am to 11pm.