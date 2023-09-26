Popular Irish publican returns to London watering hole
Entertainment

Popular Irish publican returns to London watering hole

GERRY O’BRIEN, the ever-popular former manager of The Churchill Arms pub in Kensington, will return to the watering hole next month.

The Clare native retired from his role at the pub in 2017, more than 30 years after he first took up the managerial role in 1985.

In the six years that have passed since he moved back to Ireland a book has been written about him, which will be launched at The Churchill Arms next month.

Award-winning Irish publican Gerry O'Brien has been shortlisted for a national tourism award. Publican Gerry O'Brien managed The Churchill Arms for over 30 years (Photo Malcolm McNally)

Raising a Glass to The Churchill Arms – The Story of Gerry O’Brien has been written by Tom O’Brien, who is no relation to Gerry.

It will be launched at a day-long event due to be held at the pub on October 18.

Over the course of the day Gerry and Tim will be on hand selling and signing their book.

Both will give speeches at the event.

A charity auction will also take place, with proceeds going to The Special Olympics, The Wooden Spoon Society and The Battle of Britain Memorial Fund.

The event takes place at The Churchill Arms, Kensington on October 18 from 11am to 11pm.

See More: Book Launch, Churchill Arms, Clare, Gerry O'Brien, Kensington

Related

"I wondered if anyone would ever love me again", claims Magdalene laundry survivor
News 8 years ago

"I wondered if anyone would ever love me again", claims Magdalene laundry survivor

By: Fiona Audley

New book reveals the Irish experience in Britain since 1957
News 8 years ago

New book reveals the Irish experience in Britain since 1957

By: Fiona Audley

Ten minutes with Dark Tropics
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Ten minutes with Dark Tropics

By: Irish Post

Latest

Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards
News 1 day ago

Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal
News 1 day ago

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces €2m funding for Irish Arts Center in New York
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces €2m funding for Irish Arts Center in New York

By: Gerard Donaghy

Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties
News 2 days ago

Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two teenage boys arrested after fireworks thrown onto Belfast buses
News 2 days ago

Two teenage boys arrested after fireworks thrown onto Belfast buses

By: Gerard Donaghy