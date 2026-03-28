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Susan McCann sings the story of her own life
Entertainment

Susan McCann sings the story of her own life

SUSAN McCann has brought joy to Irish audiences for more than half a century.

Now, after overcoming serious illness, the singer known as Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music is celebrating that remarkable journey with a new song written about her own life.

“Initially I only agreed to record the song because it was written by family members,” Susan admits.

“But once I read the lyrics it almost brought tears to my eyes..."

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