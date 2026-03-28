Susan McCann sings the story of her own life

SUSAN McCann has brought joy to Irish audiences for more than half a century.

Now, after overcoming serious illness, the singer known as Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music is celebrating that remarkable journey with a new song written about her own life.

“Initially I only agreed to record the song because it was written by family members,” Susan admits.

“But once I read the lyrics it almost brought tears to my eyes..."

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