7 Fun Things to Do on a Night Out in Dublin

There are many things that make Dublin special with tourists, whether it’s their pubs, fresh food, rich history, or amazing architecture. While Dublin itself has a population of only 544,000, millions more flock to the city for an array of reasons. If you’re a night owl and want to explore the city after the sun goes down, here are some exciting things you can do during your trip.

Head to the Casino

If clubbing doesn’t sound appealing to you, there are other places you can go for a night out in Dublin, such as the casino. Whether you visit The Sporting Emporium, Playland Casino, or The Great Escape Casino, you can play on an array of slot games all night long, or head to the poker or roulette wheel (the choice is up to you!). To give you a head start, why not play at an online casino before visiting one in person? Some websites can help you find free spins bonuses that will enhance your play and increase the chance of you winning ginormous jackpots!

Head to the Pub

You can’t go to Dublin without visiting one of its iconic pubs, the culture of which is like nowhere else in the world. A traditional pub won’t be blasting with loud music either. Instead, expect to sample the most famous beer of all – Guinness! You’ll find many of the locals frequent these pubs too, which can be a great chance to mingle and learn more about Dublin’s rich history and heritage. Some of the best traditional pubs that should be on your checklist include M. Hughes’, Mc. Daid’s, and Mulligan’s.

Go to the Theater

Dublin boasts a great literary tradition, with notable figures like Oscar Wilde growing up in the city. Today, you can find an array of modern writers putting on shows that you must catch while in Dublin. The great thing about the theatre is all the types of performances you can check out. From Christmas pantomimes to musicals, you’re sure to find a show that interests you. Some of the best theaters in Dublin include the Olympia, the Abbey Theatre, and the New Theatre. Make sure to look at upcoming performances in advance to get the best tickets.

Visit a Cocktail Bar

While Dublin is full of fantastic traditional pubs, for those looking for something different, why not head to a cocktail bar? Whether a mojito is your number one favorite, or a cosmopolitan is more to your liking, Dublin is home to an array of trendy, quirky cocktail bars that are scattered throughout the city. Some of the best hotspots to try out include Vintage Cocktail Club, Peruke & Periwig, and Zozimus Bar. If you’re looking for something to do during the day too, why not enroll on a cocktail course? There you can create some tasty cocktails that are sure to get your night out off to a great start.

Watch a Comedy Show

If you’re looking for a laugh and some humor, Dublin is the place to be. In fact, the city is named the 7th best to visit in the world, with part of that being down to the Irish sense of humor. Many Irish comedians have become successful both in their home country and overseas, many of which have started out in comedy clubs around the city. What’s more, many of them are free to enter! If you want to keep your wallet or purse in your back pocket, some of the best free comedy shows include Comedy Crunch in the Stag’s Head and The Riff-Raff Comedy Show.

Go Clubbing

Of course, clubbing and nights out go hand in hand. If you’re visiting Dublin to party, the city has you covered. Whether you enjoy pop music, dance, rock, or RnB, you’re sure to find a club that caters to your taste. Each venue will have a completely different vibe and edge, not to mention capacity. This means if you’re wanting to visit the most popular clubs, expect them to be crowded! The best clubs in Dublin include Copper Face Jacks, The Workman’s Club, and Pygmalion.

https://pixabay.com/photos/pub-dublin-ireland-floral-splendor-2539603/

Embark On a Ghost Tour

For those who have hit the pubs and clubs, you may want to have a night out that’s a little more unusual. If you’re not easily spooked, why not embark on a ghost tour? As the city of Dublin has over 1,000 years of history, you can explore the streets on foot on a ghost tour where you can learn all kinds of stories that are dark and scary!

Dublin really does have something to suit people of any taste. Whether you want to head to the pub and sip on a pint of Guinness, or the idea of a spooky ghost tour catches your eye, make sure you plan your itinerary in advance to help you get the most out of your time in this magical Irish city.7 Fun Things to Do on a Night Out in Dublin