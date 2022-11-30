This gorgeous Baileys Cheesecake recipe is an Irish dessert classic
Food & Drink

This gorgeous Baileys Cheesecake recipe is an Irish dessert classic

With its rich, velvety cream taste, a glass of Baileys probably feels like a treat in itself.

However, those seeking something a little more special might want to try this delightful recipe for a homemade Baileys Cheesecake, which comes courtesy of BBC Good Food.

It's absolutely gorgeous and the perfect dessert recipe to suit almost any culinary occasion. It's also really easy to follow.

What you’ll need:

100g  unsalted butter

250g biscuits (crushed).

450g Cream cheese such as Philadelphia

1 slug of Baileys Irish cream

100ml  icing sugar

200ml  double cream

60g chocolate (dairy or plain, as you prefer)

A Bailey's Cheesecake.

How to make it:

1. Start by melting the butter in a saucepan. Next, add the crushed biscuits in and mix until all of the butter has been absorbed.

2. Take the saucepan off the heat. Using the back of a spoon, press the warm mixture into the bottom of a lined 23cm springform or flan tin. Put the tin in a fridge and leave to set for one hour.

3. Next, grate the chocolate before setting it aside in a fridge, to ensure it doesn’t melt.

4. Whip the cream in a bowl until soft peaks form.

A Bailey's Cheesecake.

5. In another bowl, beat the cream cheese until soft. Next, add in the icing sugar and Baileys. Add in the whipped cream and three-quarters of the chocolate. Fold the mixture together until smooth and spread evenly onto the biscuit base.

6. Refrigerate for at least two hours. The longer you can leave it to set, the better.

7. Remove from tin before decorating with the remaining grated chocolate.

Baileys Cheesecake is best served with cream - enjoy! 

See More: Irish Dessert, Irish Food, Irish Recipe, Irish Sweets

Related

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked
News 4 weeks ago

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked

By: Irish Post

This Irish cream and chocolate cheesecake recipe looks irresistible
Food & Drink 1 month ago

This Irish cream and chocolate cheesecake recipe looks irresistible

By: Irish Post

This No-Bake Irish Cream Cheesecake is quick, easy and absolutely exquisite
Food & Drink 1 month ago

This No-Bake Irish Cream Cheesecake is quick, easy and absolutely exquisite

By: Irish Post

Latest

Live animal crib in Dublin to go ahead at new location to save 27-year-old tradition
News 1 day ago

Live animal crib in Dublin to go ahead at new location to save 27-year-old tradition

By: Connell McHugh

Brian Cox receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Rose D'Or
Entertainment 1 day ago

Brian Cox receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Rose D'Or

By: Connell McHugh

Westlife's Mark Feehily to miss upcoming gigs as he confirms pneumonia diagnosis
Entertainment 1 day ago

Westlife's Mark Feehily to miss upcoming gigs as he confirms pneumonia diagnosis

By: Connell McHugh

BBC announce Christmas schedule with plenty of Irish offerings
Entertainment 1 day ago

BBC announce Christmas schedule with plenty of Irish offerings

By: Connell McHugh

Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of an All-Ireland Hurling winners medal from 1948 occured on Friday
News 2 days ago

Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of an All-Ireland Hurling winners medal from 1948 occured on Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue