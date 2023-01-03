This four-ingredient recipe for Irish stew makes perfect comfort food for January

FOOD IS providing a much-needed comfort to countless millions across the country after Christmas.
From families getting on each other’s nerves to those in danger of going a little stir crazy, cooking provides a little focus and a generous helping of stress relief.
The Irish are a resourceful bunch when it comes to cooking and more than capable of making the best of the ingredients at hand.
This particular recipe, from Your Irish Culture, is no different.
A simple yet delicious take on the old Irish favourite, it’s warming, nutritious, easy to make and very, very comforting. Here’s everything you need to know.
What you will need:
- 2 large onions
- 4 large Carrots
- ½ stewing steak/mince or lamb
- 8 large potatoes
How to make it:
- Chop the onions into moderate size chunks and add to the pot.
- Cut the carrots into chunks (thicker chunks add more to the taste) and cut into chunks
- Peel the potatoes then cut each one in half.
- Slice the meat into smaller pieces. If using stewing mince roll into meatballs.
- Get a large pot and fill it with water. Add the potatoes and meat.
- Heat pot until water boils then add carrots and onions.
- Keep on a low boil and stir every now and then until vegetables are cooked.
- Total cooking time for the stew should be 60 minutes
- Add salt and pepper depending on preference and serve hot - ideally with a Guinness.