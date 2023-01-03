This four-ingredient recipe for Irish stew makes perfect comfort food for January
FOOD IS providing a much-needed comfort to countless millions across the country after Christmas. 

From families getting on each other’s nerves to those in danger of going a little stir crazy, cooking provides a little focus and a generous helping of stress relief. 

The Irish are a resourceful bunch when it comes to cooking and more than capable of making the best of the ingredients at hand. 

This particular recipe, from Your Irish Culture, is no different. 

A simple yet delicious take on the old Irish favourite, it’s warming, nutritious, easy to make and very, very comforting. Here’s everything you need to know. 

What you will need:

  • 2 large onions
  • 4 large Carrots
  • ½ stewing steak/mince or lamb
  • 8 large potatoes

A classic Irish stew.

How to make it:

  • Chop the onions into moderate size chunks and add to the pot.
  • Cut the carrots into chunks (thicker chunks add more to the taste) and cut into chunks
  • Peel the potatoes then cut each one in half.
  • Slice the meat into smaller pieces. If using stewing mince roll into meatballs.
  • Get a large pot and fill it with water. Add the potatoes and meat.
  • Heat pot until water boils then add carrots and onions.
  • Keep on a low boil and stir every now and then until vegetables are cooked.
  • Total cooking time for the stew should be 60 minutes
  • Add salt and pepper depending on preference and serve hot - ideally with a Guinness.

