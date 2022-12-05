The best Baileys flavours ranked from best to worst

OK, MAYBE the title should say 'Best to least best', because they are all pretty delicious.

Baileys is one of the mot famous (and most delicious) drinks to come out of Ireland, possibly second only to Guinness, and there's a reason this delectable drink is enjoyed worldwide.

Since its debut in 1974 as the first Irish cream on the market, Baileys has spawned countless knock-offs, developed dozens of new flavours and even branched out into chocolates, cakes and other delicious treats.

Today we're going to do the impossible and attempt to rank all of Baileys' mouthwatering drinks from best to worst, starting from the worst-- or 'least best'.

8: Baileys Strawberry and Cream

You can't put this in a coffee, it would be extremely weird in hot chocolate, and over ice it just feels like you're drinking an alcoholic strawberry milkshake-- which is nice, but it's just not Baileys.

7: Baileys Almande

It's absolutely class that they have a dairy-free option for the lactose intolerant and vegan among us, but while the taste of the almond drink is almost identical to the oringal, it loses that rich creamy texture that made it so famous.

6: Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake

It tastes great, honestly it does. But really, what does 'Red velvet cupcake' actually taste like? 'Red velvet' isn't really a flavour, is it? To us, this is basically normal Baileys but red in colour.

5: Baileys Coffee

They did it. They found the only way to improve on Iced Coffee: just pour Baileys Coffee over ice. It is good. It is very good. It's made redundant when used in place of milk in a regular hot coffee, though-- then you've just got coffee flavoured coffee.

4: Baileys Salted Caramel

The world went crazy for Salted Caramel flavour things for a while, but the hype has fairly died down by now. That being said, Baileys Salted Caramel is still utterly delicious.

3: Bailey's Original Irish Cream

It's hard to improve on perfection, and regular Baileys is pretty much perfect. We all know it. That being said, there are a few that just about manage it...

2: Baileys Orange Truffle

This could easily be number one, but some (strange) people aren't too fond of orange chocolate. For the rest of us, this is one of the best things Baileys could have ever done with their already delicious drink.

And the winner is...

1: Baileys Chocolate Luxe

If you're a fan of Baileys, you likely have a bit of a sweet tooth. And what could be better than thicker, sweeter, chocolatier Baileys? They absolutely nailed it with this one.