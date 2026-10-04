Celtic say a 'line was crossed' after fans hurl tennis balls at Irish shareholder Dermot Desmond during golf event

CELTIC has said a 'line was crossed' by disgruntled supporters after majority shareholder had tennis balls thrown at him during a golf event at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Protestors believed to be from the Celtic Fans Collective threw tennis balls with Desmond's face crossed out on them onto the green at the 15th hole during the Alfred Dunhill Links pro-am event.

Desmond was subsequently escorted from the course by security.

The club has said the protestors brought shame on Celtic and threatened to ban anyone found to have been involved.

Irish businessman Desmond and members of Celtic's board have been the target of fan protests over recent seasons due to a perceived lack of investment and ambition in the club.

In a statement, Celtic said it had never sought to prevent supporters from expressing criticism of the club but to do so at an unrelated event was 'a significant and unacceptable escalation'.

"Celtic's reputation has been built over generations, and our supporters have earned a worldwide reputation for the extraordinary passion, loyalty and commitment with which they support their club," it read.

"That reputation was built over many decades by generations of Celtic supporters.

"Those responsible have brought shame upon the name of Celtic Football Club and upon a reputation which generations of Celtic supporters have spent more than a century building.

"Over the past year, however, the conduct of the Green Brigade and those operating through the Celtic Fans Collective has increasingly threatened to undermine that hard-earned reputation.

"Repeated acts of disruption and escalation, culminating in today's pre-planned disruption of an entirely unrelated sporting event, risk creating an image of Celtic supporters which is wholly unrepresentative of the overwhelming majority of those who follow the club.

"The reputation of Celtic supporters belongs to the entire Celtic family. It does not belong to any self-appointed group, and no such group is entitled to diminish it in pursuit of its own agenda."

'Banned indefinitely'

The Celtic Fans Collective posted footage of the incident on its social media channels, claiming it was an opportunity to send a message to the majority shareholder.

"Dermot Desmond has essentially been allowed to run Celtic Football Club whilst using his wealth to hide from supporters and accountability," is said.

"Fans took the chance today to send a message that this arrangement cannot continue."

However, Celtic has said it will no longer work with the Celtic Fans Collective as the group can no longer 'credibly claim to represent the wider Celtic support'.

"The conduct of the past year, culminating in today's events, has demonstrated that the basis for constructive engagement has been fundamentally undermined," it said.

"Accordingly, the club will no longer recognise the Celtic Fans Collective as a representative body speaking on behalf of Celtic supporters and will cease all engagement with the collective with immediate effect.

"The club is examining today's events. Any individuals or groups who are established to be involved in planning, facilitating or participating in this action will be banned indefinitely from Celtic Park.

"No supporter requires the permission of Celtic Football Club to disagree with its Board. But equally, no supporter group has an entitlement to repeatedly disrupt events, intimidate individuals or seek to coerce the club and then claim to do so on behalf of the Celtic support.

"Celtic will continue to listen to and engage with supporters who wish to make their voices heard constructively and responsibly.

"There are many established channels through which supporters can do so, and today's decision does not diminish the club's commitment to meaningful supporter engagement.

"But engagement requires responsibility. The club will protect its employees, directors, shareholders and supporters."

After a positive start to the season, Celtic exited the Champions League after blowing a 4-0 aggregate lead against LASK with 60 minutes left in the tie.

Just before the international break they lost three consecutive games, including two against Rangers.

They managed just two shots on target in total in both games, which came either side of a 3-1 home defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

Celtic return to action next Sunday when they travel to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

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