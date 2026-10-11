Jota return gilds impressive Celtic performance in victory over Motherwell

AFTER entering the international break on the back of three defeats, Celtic returned to action with an impressive 2-0 victory away to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Camilo Duran and Benjamin Nygren were on the scoresheet in a game Celtic could and should have won by more, given their dominance.

But while the performance will encourage fans after last month's losing run, what really put a smile on their faces was the return to action of Portuguese midfielder Jota.

The 27-year-old hasn't played since sustaining a cruciate ligament injury against Dundee United in April 2025 just three months into his second spell with Celtic.

Amid concerns over whether he could regain his best form after 18 months out, he looked lively and fearless as he came on for the final 15 minute at Fir Park.

He was greeted to a rapturous reception when he stepped onto the pitch and again at full time from the visiting Celtic fans.

They will be hoping this afternoon marks the beginning of an upward trajectory for both Jota's and Celtic's form.

Manager Martin O'Neill had not previously coached Jota in a game as he celebrated his own landmark of 250 wins as Celtic boss.

However, even he could sense the impact of Jota's return to his side's trophy chances and the fans' morale.

"It was fantastic, really, really fantastic and I'm sure he'll feel great about it," O'Neill told Celtic TV.

"He comes on to a thunderous reception — he's very, very popular with the crowd, as he probably should be because of what he has done in previous times.

"Overall, I'm delighted with him, he's back and it's a wee bit like having a new player.

"As the weeks, days and months go on, he'll get fitter and fitter.

"Hopefully he stays clear of serious injury again and then we'll see a real proper player."

Much-improved Celtic take the points

While Jota's return was the cherry on the cake for Celtic fans, they were already upbeat following a strong performance from the visitors.

Some of the club's summer recruits have yet to find their feet but Duran is proving an astute purchase with his seventh goal in the Hoops.

After nicking the ball from the feet of Dylan Levitt, the Columbian took a touch before driving low from the edge of the box past Alex Paulsen after nine minutes.

The Well keeper will feel he should have done better to keep out Duran's effort but he kept his side in the game with a string of top saves from Mika Baur, Sebastian Tounekti, Colby Donovan and Callum McGregor.

Baur also hit the post as it seemed as though Celtic would fail to capitalise on their dominance but they doubled their lead just before the hour mark.

Kasper Hogh pulled the ball back for Nygren in the box before the Swede rounded Paulsen and fired into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

Celtic continued to pepper the Well goal but were repeatedly frustrated by New Zealand keeper Paulsen, who is on loan at Fir Road from Bournemouth.

Despite failing to add to their lead, Jota's entrance was greeted as passionately as any goal as Celtic made an impressive return to form following the international break.

The result moves them back to the top of the table, two points clear of Rangers who beat Kilmarnock 3-1 on Saturday to make it seven wins in a row for Derek McInnes' side.

Despite the positives, O'Neill knows his side need to maintain their momentum as they face a busy schedule with two games a week over the next month until the next international break.

After a trip to Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday, the Hoops host third-placed Hearts next Sunday before welcoming Celta Vigo to Celtic Park.

"We've tough matches, the schedule ahead of us is really quite severe," he told Celtic TV.

"We're going to be going Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Thursday right through but you'd rather be involved in these games."

He added: "Benfica are fine side, a really good team, I must admit.

"They are probably disappointed they don't find themselves in the Champions League but we'll go with it, we'll deal with that in the next couple of days."

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