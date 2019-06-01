Got the luck of the Irish? - Here's the best rated Irish-themed video slots games in 2019

IT'S safe to say the Irish know how to make history and yet again May, Saint Patricks Day, has brought about much deserved attention regarding the popularity of all things Irish.

Just as the rainbow offers a pot of gold at the base of its beauty, these games have been especially selected due to their rich rewards and generous bonus features. Some of the most popular online casino games include video slots and among them are some of the most intricate games based on the Irish spirit. Without further ado, let's find out which of the trending slots are Irish themed so that you can give them a go while they are still hot and trending online.

Rainbow Riches

Created by the notorious video slot gaming developer, Barcrest, Rainbow Riches has been dubbed one of the ‘luckiest’ video slots of the century. Although the game hasn’t been designed to look as modern as recent slot releases, the vivid colours and smooth imagery compliments the theme of the game which has been based on leprechauns, rainbows and pots of gold. The game offers 20 paylines and 5 reels. What really sets Rainbow Riches apart from competing games in the same genre is the bonus features. Here you can enjoy a ‘Pick Me’ bonus round, a ‘Pots of Luck’ bonus round and a ‘Gamble Feature’. The game is filled with riches and the excitement landed the game on the hot list.

Slots O’ Gold

Advertisement

Another gaming delight which has sky rocketed to one of the most loved Irish themed video slots game is Slots O’ Gold by Blueprint Gaming. This game sports 10 paylines and 5 reels and also boasts a number of bonus features. Some of these bonus rounds include a Rainbow Respin feature and a progressive jackpot feature.

Emerald Isle

20 paylines, 5 reels and a whole lot of Irish has been expertly deployed by Amaya Gaming and features a number of special symbols which have been designed to help players easily form winning combinations. Although there haven’t been as many bonus features designed into the base game, the reward of 500 coins can be a substantial win for any pub goer with a pint!

Irish Luck

Designed by one of the best gaming developers all time, Playtech has managed to recreate the Irish tradition of enjoyment and actually finding the pot of gold. Irish Luck is all about beating the odds in this high variance with 5 reels and 30 paylines. This has been said to be one of the games to have changed online gaming and added intrigue and bonuses into the world of video slot gaming. Enjoy the bonus rounds and high payouts exclusive from Playtech.

-

Whether you are celebrating the month of Saint Patricks or you simply have an appreciation for the good nature and high spirits of the Irish, we recommend you try at least one of the above video slots for a fantastically magical online gaming experience.