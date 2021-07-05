12-year-old boy who vanished from Louth now missing for seven days
News

12-year-old boy who vanished from Louth now missing for seven days

A CHILD missing from County Louth has now been missing for seven days.

12-year-old Reece Thornton vanished from the Drogheda area in County Louth on Monday, 28 June.

An appeal for information was launched by Gardaí, leading to another sighting of Reece in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Friday, 2 July-- this is the last time Reece has been seen.

An Garda Síochána have now launched a renewed appeal for information in the hopes of tracking down the missing boy, who was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners and carrying a black backpack.

Reece is described as being 5'4" in height, of slim build and with short brown hair; a photograph of the missing child, released by Gardaí in an effort to find Reece, can be seen below.

Reece has been missing for seven days. He was last seen in the Balnchardstown area wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners and carrying a black backpack. He is described as being 5'4" in height, of slim build and with short brown hair.. (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Drogheda Gardaí on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Blanchardstown, Drogheda, Dublin, Louth, Missing Child, Reece Thornton

Related

Two gardaí shot after gunman opens fire from window in Dublin house siege
News 1 month ago

Two gardaí shot after gunman opens fire from window in Dublin house siege

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland’s black community calls for calm amid protests over shooting of George Nkencho
News 6 months ago

Ireland’s black community calls for calm amid protests over shooting of George Nkencho

By: Jack Beresford

Protests continue in Dublin following fatal shooting of George Nkencho
News 6 months ago

Protests continue in Dublin following fatal shooting of George Nkencho

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Footage of U2’s first ever TV appearance resurfaces online
News 9 hours ago

Footage of U2’s first ever TV appearance resurfaces online

By: Jack Beresford

Jack Charlton to be immortalised with statue in his hometown
News 19 hours ago

Jack Charlton to be immortalised with statue in his hometown

By: Jack Beresford

7 fascinating Independence Day facts celebrating the impact of the Irish in America
News 20 hours ago

7 fascinating Independence Day facts celebrating the impact of the Irish in America

By: Jack Beresford

Meet the 8 Irishmen who signed the US Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776
Life & Style 21 hours ago

Meet the 8 Irishmen who signed the US Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776

By: Jack Beresford

Irish accent is most attractive in UK according to new study
News 1 day ago

Irish accent is most attractive in UK according to new study

By: Jack Beresford