12-year-old boy who vanished from Louth now missing for seven days

A CHILD missing from County Louth has now been missing for seven days.

12-year-old Reece Thornton vanished from the Drogheda area in County Louth on Monday, 28 June.

An appeal for information was launched by Gardaí, leading to another sighting of Reece in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Friday, 2 July-- this is the last time Reece has been seen.

An Garda Síochána have now launched a renewed appeal for information in the hopes of tracking down the missing boy, who was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners and carrying a black backpack.

Reece is described as being 5'4" in height, of slim build and with short brown hair; a photograph of the missing child, released by Gardaí in an effort to find Reece, can be seen below.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Drogheda Gardaí on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.