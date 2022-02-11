12-year-old dies in Limerick collision
News

12-year-old dies in Limerick collision

A 12-year-old boy has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision.

The incident occurred in Rineroe, near Adare, in Co Limerick.

The boy was the sole occupant of the car that was in a collision with a lorry on the N21.

Emergency Services were alerted to the crash shortly before 2am this morning.

The driver of the lorry, who is in his 40s, was not seriously injured.

Diversions are in place on the N21, with city bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, in particular, road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda Station.

