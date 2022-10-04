18-year-old arrested over blaze at Old Cathedral Building in Belfast

A TEENAGER in Belfast has been arrested following a fire in the Church Street area of the city yesterday morning which destroyed the Old Cathedral Building in the Cathedral Quarter.

The blaze, on Donegall Street, needed more than 50 firefighters to extinguish at one point.

The area is home to a number of businesses, artists and groups.

The 18-year-old man has also been charged with burglary and possession of a Class B drug and is due to appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly after 05:30 BST on Monday and caused hours of traffic disruption in the area. We can confirm that the fire at a commercial premises on Donegal Street, Belfast has now been dealt with. The cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate and the PSNI are investigating

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said the fire is being treated as suspected arson and that the teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"A number of diversions are still in place for motorists and we would advise the public to avoid the area where possible."

The Old Cathedral Building was built about 1901 and is believed to have been a tea merchants.