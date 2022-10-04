18-year-old arrested over blaze at Old Cathedral Building in Belfast
News

18-year-old arrested over blaze at Old Cathedral Building in Belfast

The Old Cathedral Building in Belfast following the blaze.

A TEENAGER in Belfast has been arrested following a fire in the Church Street area of the city yesterday morning which destroyed the Old Cathedral Building in the Cathedral Quarter.

The blaze, on Donegall Street, needed more than 50 firefighters to extinguish at one point.

The area is home to a number of businesses, artists and groups.

The 18-year-old man has also been charged with burglary and possession of a Class B drug and is due to appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly after 05:30 BST on Monday and caused hours of traffic disruption in the area.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said the fire is being treated as suspected arson and that the teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"A number of diversions are still in place for motorists and we would advise the public to avoid the area where possible."

The Old Cathedral Building was built about 1901 and is believed to have been a tea merchants.

The property became a listed building in March 2003 and is now home to a number of creative art and digital studios.

