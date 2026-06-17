'A leader and idol': Cycling community pays tribute to 16-year-old who died in Co. Waterford collision

MEMBERS of Ireland's cycling community have paid tribute to a young rider who died following a collision in Co. Waterford.

Shane O'Brien, 16, passed away following an incident involving a parked lorry in Ballygalane, Lismore at around 11am on Tuesday.

The teenager, from Clondulane, Fermoy, Co. Cork was tipped for a bright future in the sport, having recently made his national team debut.

Shane was a member Fermoy Cycling Club, who said his 'passion for the sport, determination, and kindness touched everyone who knew them'.

"He was a leader and idol to the many young cyclists who knew him both locally and nationally," added the club.

"Shane was following his dream to become a professional cyclist and his dedication to this goal has been evident for everyone to see.

"Shane's loss will be deeply felt throughout our club and the wider cycling community."

Shane was also a first-year junior member of the British-based camsmajaco cycling team, which competes around Europe.

"Shane was a talented rider who had a bright future ahead of him, and was a kind-hearted, gentle and positive young man," read a statement from the team.

"We were honoured to have him as a member of the team and he will be forever in our hearts.

"Our thoughts at this devastating time are with his family, friends, teammates and all who were lucky enough to know him."

'Unfailingly gentlemanly'

National governing body Cycling Ireland said Shane was 'well-known and loved in the cycling community'.

"He recently made his national team debut at Course de la Paix in the Czech Republic and had shown great promise as an emerging talent," read a statement.

"Shane will be missed dearly by all in the cycling community in Ireland."

Cycling clubs around Ireland paid tribute to Shane, who made friends while competing around the country.

"Shane was a young man known and admired throughout the cycling community, bright, mature beyond his years, quick with a laugh and unfailingly gentlemanly, yet a fierce competitor whenever he took to the bike," read a tribute from Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club.

"He carried himself in a manner that made him as well-liked off the bike as he was respected on it.

"Earlier this year, Shane finished second in the Lacey Cup, at just 16 [and] was one of the youngest riders to stand on that podium in many years, a remarkable achievement that spoke to the talent and promise that lay ahead of him."

Meanwhile, Dungarvan Cycling Club said that despite his age, Shane made 'a lasting impression' on many within the sport.

"He was admired through the cycling community, was so polite, mature and personable beyond his years not to mention fiercely competitive and destined to follow his big brother's footsteps into the world of professional cycling," read a tribute.

"He was also very well-known to our DCC members, having raced at several of our youth events over the years taking many podiums in his stride."

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