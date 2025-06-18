Appeal after human remains found in burnt-out vehicle in Yorkshire

POLICE in Yorkshire have said they are supporting a family in Ireland following the discovery of human remains in a burnt-out vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police said formal identification of the remains is yet to take place following the discovery on Marishes Lane, around 15 miles from Scarborough, at around 4am on Monday.

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.

Detectives are investigating a possible link to an earlier collision, which occurred at around 11.10pm on Sunday, June 15 on the A169 Malton Road between the A64 interchange at Malton and Marishes Low Road.

This incident involved a black Vauxhall Astra and an unknown vehicle. The occupants of the Astra were not injured.

Anyone who may have seen either incident, or who has relevant information or dash-cam footage from the area at the time, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.