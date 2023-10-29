Appeal after shot fired at house in Belfast
POLICE have appealed for information after a shot was fired at a house in North Belfast.

The incident occurred at around 11.30pm on Saturday in the Vincent Street area.

The shot struck the back window of the property, although there were no reports of an injuries.

One man was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Vincent Street area on Saturday evening between 11pm and 11.30pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch," said Detective Inspector Harvey of the PSNI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2084 of October 28.

