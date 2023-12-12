Appeal for information after man dies following collision in Antrim

THE PSNI have appealed for the public’s help following the death of a man who was injured in a collision in Co. Antrim.

The man, aged in 30s, was driving a silver Peugot 207 which was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Armoy on Sunday evening, December 10.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have since confirmed that he was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.30pm of a collision within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road, involving a silver Peugeot 207.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene,” they explained.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

“Local diversions were in place for a time – however the road has since reopened to traffic.”

PSNI officers have confirmed that a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.

They have called on members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1912 10/12/23,” the force stated.