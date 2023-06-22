Appeal for information after woman in her 80s seriously injured in e-scooter collision
News

Appeal for information after woman in her 80s seriously injured in e-scooter collision

GARDAÍ are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter which happened in Dublin this week.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on June 20, on Eccles Street in Dublin.

A woman in her 80s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries, Gardaí have confirmed.

They are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team,” they state.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they add.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Collision, Dublin, E-scooter

Related

Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car
News 2 days ago

Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car

By: Irish Post

Appeal for information after woman in her 70s killed in car accident on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Appeal for information after woman in her 70s killed in car accident on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Tributes after three people killed in ‘unspeakable tragedy’ on Irish road
News 1 month ago

Tributes after three people killed in ‘unspeakable tragedy’ on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

MPs join Westminster protest calling for ‘cruel’ Troubles Legacy Bill to be scrapped
News 6 hours ago

MPs join Westminster protest calling for ‘cruel’ Troubles Legacy Bill to be scrapped

By: Fiona Audley

Environmentalists Greta Thunberg and Duncan Stewart given Freedom of Dublin City
News 7 hours ago

Environmentalists Greta Thunberg and Duncan Stewart given Freedom of Dublin City

By: Fiona Audley

Irishman jailed for three years following string of burglaries in England
News 16 hours ago

Irishman jailed for three years following string of burglaries in England

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenage boy dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny
News 18 hours ago

Teenage boy dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny

By: Gerard Donaghy

Employees occupy Iceland store in Dublin after franchisee placed into examinership
News 18 hours ago

Employees occupy Iceland store in Dublin after franchisee placed into examinership

By: Gerard Donaghy