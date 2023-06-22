Appeal for information after woman in her 80s seriously injured in e-scooter collision

GARDAÍ are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter which happened in Dublin this week.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on June 20, on Eccles Street in Dublin.

A woman in her 80s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries, Gardaí have confirmed.

They are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team,” they state.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they add.

Investigations are ongoing.