Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Co. Wexford collision
News

Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Co. Wexford collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died in a collision in Co. Wexford.

A woman, aged in her 50s died after being hit by a car on the N25 at Stokestown at around 7.10pm on Sunday, December 8.

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian,” the police force confirmed.

“The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was fatally injured,” they add.

“No other injuries were reported.”

Officers have urged anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

See More: Wexford

Related

School mourns ‘tragic’ death of eight-year-old student
News 6 days ago

School mourns ‘tragic’ death of eight-year-old student

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies in horror collision involving car and two lorries
News 1 week ago

Man dies in horror collision involving car and two lorries

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrests made after body of missing man found
News 1 month ago

Two arrests made after body of missing man found

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run that claimed life of Co. Kildare teenager
News 1 day ago

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run that claimed life of Co. Kildare teenager

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former school welfare officer from Co. Down jailed for sexually assaulting female pupils
News 1 day ago

Former school welfare officer from Co. Down jailed for sexually assaulting female pupils

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Co. Waterford
News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Co. Waterford

By: Gerard Donaghy

New television series offers dramatised reassessment of a troubled history
Comment 3 days ago

New television series offers dramatised reassessment of a troubled history

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Time travel to 19th century New York to explore Irish lives and immigration
Travel 3 days ago

Time travel to 19th century New York to explore Irish lives and immigration

By: Lucy Shrimpton

Ireland's general election 2024 has drawn to a close - so what next?
Comment 4 days ago

Ireland's general election 2024 has drawn to a close - so what next?

By: Peter Kelly