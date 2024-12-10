Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Co. Wexford collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died in a collision in Co. Wexford.

A woman, aged in her 50s died after being hit by a car on the N25 at Stokestown at around 7.10pm on Sunday, December 8.

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian,” the police force confirmed.

“The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was fatally injured,” they add.

“No other injuries were reported.”

Officers have urged anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station