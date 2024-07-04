Appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies following collision on quad bike

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a man died in a quad bike collision.

The man, aged in his 80s, was riding the vehicle on the road to Purteen Harbour, off the R319 near Keel, Achill Island, Co. Mayo when the collision happened at around 1.45pm on June 30.

There weer no other vehicles involved in the incident, the police force has confirmed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of Keel, Achill Island, Co. Mayo, on Sunday, June 30, between 1pm and 2pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.