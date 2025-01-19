Arrest after gardaí seize €400,000 of cannabis in Dublin
News

Arrest after gardaí seize €400,000 of cannabis in Dublin

The drugs were contained in 40 vacuum-sealed bags weighing a total of 20kg (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized €400,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin on Saturday.

The discovery was made by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) during a search of a residence in Swords.

They uncovered 40 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis herb, each weighing approximately 500g, with a combined total weight of 20kg and a street value of €400,000.

Gardaí also seized €7,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The search was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs and related criminal activity in Dublin.

A male in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

"This large seizure is another step towards the dismantling of this gang, from whom An Garda Síochána in the DMR have now seized over €2m in illegal drugs," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary.

"An Garda Síochána's continued efforts will ensure that those in our communities who are involved in criminal activity will be targeted and brought to justice."

See More: Dublin, Swords

Related

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin
News 4 days ago

Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Prisoner on the run after escaping from Dublin hospital while receiving treatment
News 6 days ago

Prisoner on the run after escaping from Dublin hospital while receiving treatment

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Carey Group co-founder Tom Carey has died, family confirms
News 2 days ago

Carey Group co-founder Tom Carey has died, family confirms

By: Fiona Audley

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections
Culture 2 days ago

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections

By: Irish Post

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station
News 2 days ago

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station

By: Fiona Audley

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations
News 2 days ago

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations

By: Fiona Audley

‘Devastating’: Rare white-tailed eagle shot dead in Ireland
News 2 days ago

‘Devastating’: Rare white-tailed eagle shot dead in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series
Entertainment 2 days ago

RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series

By: Fiona Audley