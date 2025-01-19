Arrest after gardaí seize €400,000 of cannabis in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized €400,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin on Saturday.

The discovery was made by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) during a search of a residence in Swords.

They uncovered 40 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis herb, each weighing approximately 500g, with a combined total weight of 20kg and a street value of €400,000.

Gardaí also seized €7,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The search was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs and related criminal activity in Dublin.

A male in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

"This large seizure is another step towards the dismantling of this gang, from whom An Garda Síochána in the DMR have now seized over €2m in illegal drugs," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary.

"An Garda Síochána's continued efforts will ensure that those in our communities who are involved in criminal activity will be targeted and brought to justice."