Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident

POLICE investigating a report of a stabbing incident in south Belfast on Saturday have arrested a man.

The incident occurred at around 7.35pm, when it was reported that a man in his 50s was assaulted at the corner of Agincourt Avenue and Ormeau Road by another male.

It was reported that the injured man was stabbed once in the shoulder and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition has been described as serious but stable.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place," said Inspector McCourt of the PSNI.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone with information in relation to the assault is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1406 of March 2.

