Arrests made after two men found with £5k in fake banknotes

TWO men have been arrested after they were caught with fake banknotes.

The pair, aged 26 and 39, were arrested at Belfast Docks at around 8am yesterday morning (October 2) after PSNI officers were called to reports of the use of counterfeit notes.

They were found to have approximately £5000 worth of fake banknotes in their possession.

“The arrests follow reports that fake Bank of England currency had been used in a number of businesses in the Fermanagh and Tyrone areas between September 25 and 28,” Detective Sergeant Curley said.

“Both men remain in Antrim Custody Suite at this time.”

He added: “I am appealing to the public and business owners to be vigilant when handling money and also report any scams or fraudulent behaviour they may be aware of to police.

“There are a number of things to look out for regarding counterfeit currency, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct.”

“Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.”