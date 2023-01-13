Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment
News

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment

A WOMAN'S body has been found at a Dublin home.

Her remains were discovered in an apartment in Royal Canal Park in Ashtown on Friday.

Gardaí, who were alerted at about 10am, said the woman aged in her 40s was declared dead inside the home.

Her body remained at the scene on Friday, which was being preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A man who had been helping gardaí with their inquiries is now receiving medical treatment.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow, gardaí added.

See More: Dublin, Garda

Related

Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin
News 5 days ago

Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after huge drug seizure in Dublin
News 3 weeks ago

Arrest made after huge drug seizure in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Full line-up for Dublin New Year's Eve festival announced
News 4 weeks ago

Full line-up for Dublin New Year's Eve festival announced

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

U2 announce Songs of Surrender featuring re-recordings of 40 iconic tracks
Entertainment 1 day ago

U2 announce Songs of Surrender featuring re-recordings of 40 iconic tracks

By: Connell McHugh

A look at the life of Longford storyteller Padraic Colum
Culture 1 day ago

A look at the life of Longford storyteller Padraic Colum

By: Mal Rogers

Anti-Catholic jibe forces apology from BBC
News 1 day ago

Anti-Catholic jibe forces apology from BBC

By: Mal Rogers

Ardal O'Hanlon: A man of many talents
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ardal O'Hanlon: A man of many talents

By: Martin O'Malley

Norwegian radio blasted for Famine joke
News 1 day ago

Norwegian radio blasted for Famine joke

By: Mal Rogers