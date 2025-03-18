Britain GAA announces Kilhan Construction as new main sponsor of the All Britain Competition

BRITAIN GAELIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (GAA) have announced a landmark three-year sponsorship agreement with Kilhan Construction, the leading groundworks and reinforced concrete frames specialist based in North London.

Kilhan Construction will serve as a new main sponsor of the All Britain Competition (ABCs), the flagship youth Gaelic Games event that continues to grow in participation and prominence.

The ABCs is a four-day festival that brings together children aged 5-17 from schools and clubs across Britain, with the 2024 event seeing a record-breaking 3,887 participants playing 865 games.

Sean Hopkins, Chairperson of Britain GAA, said: "Partnerships like this are vital in keeping the ABCs alive and thriving. Kilhan Construction’s support will directly contribute to the development of the next generation of Gaelic Games players and strengthen our sporting communities across Britain. We are incredibly grateful for their investment and look forward to working together over the next three years."

The 2025 ABCs will take place from July 3rd to July 6th at The Hazelwood Centre in Sunbury-on-Thames, with Gael Londain serving as the host club.

Kilhan Construction’s Managing Director, Michael Kilcoyne, shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

"As a company with Irish roots and a passion for community support, we are thrilled to partner with the ABCs. The work Britain GAA does in promoting youth development and fostering a love for Gaelic Games is truly inspiring. We are proud to play a role in ensuring this incredible event continues to flourish."

Kilhan Construction has built a strong reputation not only for delivering high-quality construction solutions but also for their commitment to giving back to local communities through charitable initiatives and youth sports sponsorships. This partnership further reflects Kilhan’s dedication to supporting future generations and strengthening cultural ties.