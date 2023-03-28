Cannabis grow house with 250 plants discovered in Irish home

TWO men have been arrested and charged after a cannabis grow house was discovered at a property in Roscommon.

Gardaí searched a house in Ballinlough at around 11am on Sunday, March 26, where approximately 250 suspected cannabis plants at varying maturities were seized with an estimated street value of €200,000.

Officers from the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search, with assistance from Gardaí at Castlerea Garda Station.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 50s were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Roscommon.

Both men have since been charged and appeared before Mullingar District Court at 10.30am on Monday, March 27.

Investigations are ongoing.