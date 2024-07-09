Cannabis worth €300k found on flight from Thailand to Dublin

CANNABIS worth €300k was found in the baggage of a passenger on a flight from Thailand to Dublin.

A detector dog sniffed out the drugs, which were concealed in vacuum packed packages in the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Thailand.

“As a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Jack, Revenue officers seized 15kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €300,000 at Dublin Airport,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating from Thailand,” they added.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at a Dublin Garda Station.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs," the organisation states.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.