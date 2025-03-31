Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement
News

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement

Cardinal Kevin Farrell (photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

CARDINAL Kevin Farrell’s new pastoral framework entitled Life is Always a Good: Initiating Processes for a Pastoral Care of Human Life has been published by his Vatican department, the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

The document calls for renewed efforts to defend and promote human life in all contexts.

The Bishops Conference of England and Wales have welcomed its message.

Cardinal Farrell cited global challenges including war, violence against women and children, neglect of the elderly, and threats to migrants and the disabled as threats to both the survival and dignity of human life.

The Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life is part of the Roman Curia with responsibility for several elements, but crucially “support of human life”.

Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, KGCHS (aged 77 ) is a Dublin-born prelate who has served as prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life since 2016. He has also serves in the senior Vatican position of Camerlengo (since 2019) and as President of the Supreme Court of Vatican City (since 2024).

He is seen as mid-tier possibility of becoming the next pope, among the top ten favourites, should a vacancy should arise. His odds are mostly given as around 10-1.

The Dublin man is generally seen more as a steady administrator than a charismatic public figure such as Pope John Paul II.

Farrell is known for being measured, diplomatic, and does have one very useful gift — one for languages. He was brought up speaking Irish, but is now, of course, fluent in English. He is also fluent in Italian (an almost essential prerequisite to becoming pope), and after having been Bishop of Dallas, a diocese with a large number of Spanish-speaking Catholics, many of Mexican descent, and has also served in Latin America.

See More: Dublin, England And Wales Dioceses, Papible Candidates, Vatican

Related

People across the globe asked to share ‘special memories’ of time spent in Dublin
Life & Style 6 days ago

People across the globe asked to share ‘special memories’ of time spent in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Asking prices for homes in Ireland up by 3.7%
News 6 days ago

Asking prices for homes in Ireland up by 3.7%

By: James Conor Patterson

Police in Manchester appeal for information on wanted man John Paul Joyce
News 1 week ago

Police in Manchester appeal for information on wanted man John Paul Joyce

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Donaldsons' case may be delayed until autumn
News 1 day ago

Donaldsons' case may be delayed until autumn

By: Mal Rogers

Irish charity icap celebrates women with leisurely lunch
Out & About 2 days ago

Irish charity icap celebrates women with leisurely lunch

By: Malcolm McNally

Flute, guitar and timeless melodies in fresh settings
Entertainment 2 days ago

Flute, guitar and timeless melodies in fresh settings

By: Dave McNally

The enduring appeal of Beckett's mini-masterpiece
Culture 2 days ago

The enduring appeal of Beckett's mini-masterpiece

By: Jim Keaveney

Soldier F trial scheduled for September
News 2 days ago

Soldier F trial scheduled for September

By: Mal Rogers

Writing, publishing and the madness in between
Culture 3 days ago

Writing, publishing and the madness in between

By: Owen O'Neill