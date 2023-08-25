Co. Antrim man jailed for 10 years for 'sickening' child sex offences

A MAN from Co. Antrim has today been jailed for 10 years for numerous sexual abuse offences, including child sex offences.

The 44-year-old from the Ballymoney area was sentenced in relation to 20 sexual abuse offences including rape, sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following sentencing at Antrim Crown Court, the man's victim said she hoped the result will encourage others subjected to abuse to speak up.

"I am very glad that this whole process is over and that this man will remain in prison where he belongs," she said.

"I am determined not to let his betrayal of my trust, as a father figure to me, affect my life any more than it already has.

"I hope that this will give other people who may have experienced this type of familial abuse the courage to tell someone about it, in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and find some form of justice."

'Immense bravery'

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He will also be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 12 years.

Detective Constable Downey of the PSNI praised the victim's courage in speaking out against the man who robbed her of her childhood.

"Today our thoughts are with the young girl in this case," he said.

"I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice.

"The sickening actions of this man have robbed the young girl of her childhood.

"No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

"We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

"Our specially trained detectives ensure victims are listened to, safeguarded and supported from the moment they report.

"You don't have to suffer in silence."

Anyone who has experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse is urged to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.