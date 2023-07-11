Cocaine and cannabis worth £2m found in van on route to Northern Ireland from England
Cocaine and cannabis worth £2m found in van on route to Northern Ireland from England

The drugs were found in the back of a van on route to Northern Ireland

COCAINE and cannabis with a street value of £2million has been found in a joint operation between police in Northern Ireland and England.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, in conjunction with West Midlands Police, are investigating the attempted importation of a substantial amount of Class A and B drugs from England to Northern Ireland.

Detective Inspector Sweeney confirmed today: “West Midlands Police local response officers were called last Thursday, July 6 to the report of a suspicious van in the Walsall area.

“Officers attended and gained entry to the van in which they found suspected cannabis and cocaine with an approximate street value of £2million.”

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and was later bailed for further enquiries to be carried out.

“We believe that this significant quantity of drugs was destined to arrive in Northern Ireland and would then likely have been distributed and sold in local communities here,” Det Insp Sweeney added.

“The organised crime gangs involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people’s lives. “We will continue every effort to disrupt this criminality, working with other UK and international policing teams to do so.”

The investigation is ongoing.

