Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin

GARDAÍ have seized €525,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €30,000 cash during a raid on a property in Dublin.

The search of the residence in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 took place at around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 5) gardaí have confirmed.

Officers attached to the drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniform gardaí from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot garda station, located suspected cocaine worth €525,000 and €30,000 in cash during the raid.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “This intelligence-led operation is a continuation of local gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities.”

He added: “An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe.”

All of the seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his early 20s, who was arrested as part of theinvestigation, is currently being held at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.