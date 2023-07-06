Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin
News

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin

The suspected drugs and cash seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ have seized €525,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €30,000 cash during a raid on a property in Dublin.

The search of the residence in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 took place at around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 5) gardaí have confirmed.

Officers attached to the drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniform gardaí from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot garda station, located suspected cocaine worth €525,000 and €30,000 in cash during the raid.

The suspected drugs and cash seized in Dublin

Speaking afterwards, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “This intelligence-led operation is a continuation of local gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities.”

He added: “An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe.”

All of the seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his early 20s, who was arrested as part of theinvestigation, is currently being held at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Cocaine, Drugs, Dublin, Raid

Related

Cocaine worth €100k found at house in Irish seaside town
News 5 months ago

Cocaine worth €100k found at house in Irish seaside town

By: Irish Post

Over half of Irish students report using drugs, with cocaine being most popular
News 1 year ago

Over half of Irish students report using drugs, with cocaine being most popular

By: Connell McHugh

Feeling of regret after getting drunk highest in Irish people, new survey finds
News 1 year ago

Feeling of regret after getting drunk highest in Irish people, new survey finds

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Funeral details for Baroness Margaret McDonagh confirmed
News 6 hours ago

Funeral details for Baroness Margaret McDonagh confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

‘GAMECHANGER’: Free GP care extended to more than 500,000 people across Ireland
News 7 hours ago

‘GAMECHANGER’: Free GP care extended to more than 500,000 people across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Campaign launched to tackle 'offensive' Irish stereotypes in AI-generated imagery
News 8 hours ago

Campaign launched to tackle 'offensive' Irish stereotypes in AI-generated imagery

By: Fiona Audley

TD brands RTÉ barter account a 'slush fund' as he reveals €5,000 spent on flip-flops
News 15 hours ago

TD brands RTÉ barter account a 'slush fund' as he reveals €5,000 spent on flip-flops

By: Gerard Donaghy

Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin
News 17 hours ago

Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy