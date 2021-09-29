Concern for welfare of missing Dublin woman last seen on Sunday
News

Concern for welfare of missing Dublin woman last seen on Sunday

Natalija Rimsiene is described as being 5'2" in height, of slim build. She has long black hair and blue eyes. (Image: An Garda Síochána)

THERE IS concern for a woman who has been missing from her home in Dublin since Sunday.

51-year-old Natalija Rimsiene has not been seen since Sunday, 26 September, when she was seen at approximately 8.30pm on Mill Road, Abbotstown, Dublin 15.

The missing woman is described as being approximately five foot two inches in height, with a slim build, and has long black hair and blue eyes.

A photograph of Natalija Rimsiene, released by her family via Gardaí, can be seen below.

Natalija Rimsiene is described as being 5'2" in height, of slim build. She has long black hair and blue eyes. (Image: An Garda Síochána)

According to a missing person's report from An Garda Síochána, when last seen, Ms Rimsiene was wearing a red jacket and light blue jeans, and was carrying a white handbag.

Both Gardaí and Ms Rimsiene's family are said to be concerned for her welfare.

The public are asked to keep an eye out for the missing woman, and anyone who may have seen her, or who may have information which could assist the investigation, are asked to come forward as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information on Ms Rimsiene's whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

See More: Missing Person, Natalija Rimsiene

Related

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare
News 2 months ago

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare

By: Rachael O'Connor

Elderly woman missing from rural Kerry village found safe and well
News 2 months ago

Elderly woman missing from rural Kerry village found safe and well

By: Rachael O'Connor

Search launched for 73-year-old woman missing from rural Kerry village
News 2 months ago

Search launched for 73-year-old woman missing from rural Kerry village

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Welcome Home to Cork this Christmas - Ryanair to Restore Cork Airport Base and Twenty Routes
News 11 hours ago

Welcome Home to Cork this Christmas - Ryanair to Restore Cork Airport Base and Twenty Routes

By: Frank Collins

Incineration of babies' organs without knowledge of parents was 'cruel and unacceptable', Taoiseach says
News 15 hours ago

Incineration of babies' organs without knowledge of parents was 'cruel and unacceptable', Taoiseach says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Joe McCarron: Gardaí investigate if any crime committed when Covid-19 patient who later died was removed from hospital
News 22 hours ago

Joe McCarron: Gardaí investigate if any crime committed when Covid-19 patient who later died was removed from hospital

By: Rachael O'Connor

Investigation launched in Cork maternity hospital after organs of multiple babies incinerated
News 22 hours ago

Investigation launched in Cork maternity hospital after organs of multiple babies incinerated

By: Rachael O'Connor

Study in Ireland Virtual Fair: North American students encouraged to study in Ireland with virtual undergraduate fair
News 23 hours ago

Study in Ireland Virtual Fair: North American students encouraged to study in Ireland with virtual undergraduate fair

By: The Irish Post