Concern for welfare of missing Dublin woman last seen on Sunday

THERE IS concern for a woman who has been missing from her home in Dublin since Sunday.

51-year-old Natalija Rimsiene has not been seen since Sunday, 26 September, when she was seen at approximately 8.30pm on Mill Road, Abbotstown, Dublin 15.

The missing woman is described as being approximately five foot two inches in height, with a slim build, and has long black hair and blue eyes.

A photograph of Natalija Rimsiene, released by her family via Gardaí, can be seen below.

According to a missing person's report from An Garda Síochána, when last seen, Ms Rimsiene was wearing a red jacket and light blue jeans, and was carrying a white handbag.

Both Gardaí and Ms Rimsiene's family are said to be concerned for her welfare.

The public are asked to keep an eye out for the missing woman, and anyone who may have seen her, or who may have information which could assist the investigation, are asked to come forward as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information on Ms Rimsiene's whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.