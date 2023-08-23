Concern grows for woman missing in Co. Tyrone
News

Concern grows for woman missing in Co. Tyrone

Claire Rock was last seen on Tuesday afternoon (Image: PSNI)

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing in Co. Tyrone.

Claire Rock, 46, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday in the Square area of Moy.

A major search operation is currently underway around the nearby River Blackwater.

Police are also asking homeowners in the Moy area to check their gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.

Ms Rock is described as being small in height and when last seen was wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police have asked anyone who knows of her whereabouts or who may have given her a lift to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1176 of August 22, 2023.

See More: Missing, PSNI, Tyrone

