Cyclist in his 40s killed after 'collision with truck' in Irish city

AN investigation has been launched by Gardaí after a cyclist was killed in a collision involving a truck in Kilkenny city.

The man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured following the incident at Newpark Drive, Co. Kilkenny at around 5.35pm yesterday afternoon.

He was rushed to the nearby St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The stretch of road where the incident occurred was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

