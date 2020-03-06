Cyclist dies after colliding with jeep in Co Cork

A CYCLIST has been killed after colliding with a vehicle in Co. Cork this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was struck by a jeep on the R639 just outside of Rathcormac village at around 7am in the north of the county.

Emergency services were called and quickly rushed to the area, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's understood that he was cycling to work in the village, using a route he took on a regular basis.

The road is closed to allow Garda road traffic collision investigators conduct a full technical examination at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have dashcam footage to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.